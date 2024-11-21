Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Holdings Cut by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAC opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

