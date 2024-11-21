Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 47862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
