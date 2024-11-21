Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 1,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Entain Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

