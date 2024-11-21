EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Trading Up 49.3% – Should You Buy?

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) was up 49.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 10,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

