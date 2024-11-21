EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 912 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $16,726.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,978.86. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.35 million, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

