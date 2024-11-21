EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $534.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

