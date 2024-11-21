Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,315,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 325,499 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,672,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 211,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Farmland Partners by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 294,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

