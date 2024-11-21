Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Up 189.4 %

Shares of FAR stock traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,004,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.86 million, a PE ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.14. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.