Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

