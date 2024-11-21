FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.26. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 64,830 shares changing hands.
FinVolution Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.36%.
Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FinVolution Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.