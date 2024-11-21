First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

