First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,075 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 79,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 338,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

