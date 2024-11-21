First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $503.12 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.