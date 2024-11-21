First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

