First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 5,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.45.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Articles
