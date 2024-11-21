First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 5,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

About First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.