First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,685,000 after acquiring an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 1,898,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.41. 66,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

