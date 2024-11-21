First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTQI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

