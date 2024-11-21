Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,159 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,171,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

NYSE:FI opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

