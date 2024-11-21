Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 1.7 %

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.85 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.28. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.