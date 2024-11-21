Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 284,612 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,612 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,304,000 after purchasing an additional 818,241 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 179.7% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,161,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 746,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 710,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after acquiring an additional 496,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHCO

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.