Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,957 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 902,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 808,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 757,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $202,083.84. This represents a 77.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,435 shares of company stock worth $32,173,077. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

