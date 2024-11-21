FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.70. 9,758,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 13,901,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

FOXO Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

