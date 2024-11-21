Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.83 and traded as high as C$14.21. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 549,224 shares changing hands.

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

