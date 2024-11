freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.75 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 9.07%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

