Gene Liu Sells 165 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Gene Liu sold 785 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $188,400.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $102,350.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,356. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 40,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

