genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 7,265,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,809,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

genedrive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.04 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

Featured Articles

