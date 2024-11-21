General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,653 shares of company stock worth $56,710,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

