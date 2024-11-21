Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 470,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 705,920 shares.The stock last traded at $20.58 and had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

