German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 6,986 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

