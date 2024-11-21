German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

