Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 153,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,085,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £864,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

