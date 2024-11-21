Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 31192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $680.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.