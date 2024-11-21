Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.06.

NYSE GLOB opened at $215.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.52. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Globant by 430.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

