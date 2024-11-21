GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.26 and last traded at $77.46. Approximately 3,769,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,776,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

