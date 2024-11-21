Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 111,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 135,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Separately, TD Securities cut Greenlane Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
