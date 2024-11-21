Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. Files Certificate of Designations for Series A-1 Preferred Stock

On November 12, 2024, Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. submitted a Current Report on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the filing of a Certificate of Designations related to the creation of Series A-1 Preferred Stock. This filing was made with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and is part of the company’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.

The Certificate of Designations authorizes the issuance of 450,000 shares of preferred stock of the Company, with a par value of $0.001 per share, designated as Series A-1 Preferred Stock. While the description provided in the report is a summary, it is advised to refer to the full text of the Certificate of Designations, available as Exhibit 3.1 in the Form 8-K filing, for comprehensive details.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, Exhibit 3.1 includes the complete Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of Series A-1 Preferred Stock of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., dated November 13, 2024. Additionally, a Cover Page Interactive Data File has been embedded within the Inline XBRL document as Exhibit 104.

The Form 8-K filing also features the signature of Danny Meeks, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., signifying the authenticity of the disclosure, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was officially signed on behalf of the registrant on November 18, 2024.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the complete filing on the SEC’s website for a detailed understanding of the recent developments at Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

