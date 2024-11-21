HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for ZVRA FY2028 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

