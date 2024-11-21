HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IVVD
Invivyd Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Invivyd
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.