HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of IVVD opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

