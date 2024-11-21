HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 410.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of LSTA stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
