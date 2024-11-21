Head to Head Contrast: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -18.80% -5.15% -1.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Sunrun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $2.26 billion 1.05 -$1.60 billion ($1.82) -5.80

Analyst Recommendations

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrun 1 9 12 0 2.50

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $20.12, suggesting a potential upside of 90.53%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrun beats Oakridge Global Energy Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

