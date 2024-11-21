HealthInvest Partners AB Acquires 8,248 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies makes up 2.7% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.42. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.43 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,817.60. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,218. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

