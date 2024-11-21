HealthInvest Partners AB Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech accounts for 0.8% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

