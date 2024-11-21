Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $43.51. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 8,479 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $918.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

