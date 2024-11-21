Highland Peak Capital LLC Sells 901,441 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Peak Capital LLC decreased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901,441 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 7.1% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 111,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

