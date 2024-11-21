Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $191.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

