Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.0 %

HP stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

