Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,307 shares of company stock valued at $920,880. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.