Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.91 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 219.62 ($2.78). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.74), with a volume of 1,132,118 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.85. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

