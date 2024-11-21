Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.