Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Raised by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $371,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

